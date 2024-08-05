Assessing Celanese: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Celanese (NYSE:CE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $165.27, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. A decline of 3.2% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Celanese by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $178.00 $180.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $180.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $130.00 $156.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $180.00 $190.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $184.00 $193.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $148.00 $167.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $180.00 $195.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $158.00 $158.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $160.00 $175.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $144.00 $147.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $158.00 $153.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $176.00 $171.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $165.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Raises Neutral $173.00 $161.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Celanese. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Celanese's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Celanese's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celanese analyst ratings.

Get to Know Celanese Better

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Celanese: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Celanese's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, Celanese faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Neutral Underweight Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.