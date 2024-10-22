Assessing Cava Group: Insights From 18 Financial Analysts

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cava Group, presenting an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $97.06, the current average has increased by 19.51%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cava Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $113.00 $95.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Neutral $135.00 - Andrew Charles TD Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Christine Dooley Argus Research Raises Buy $128.00 $104.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $90.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $90.00 $77.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Hold $122.00 $80.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $93.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $72.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $117.00 $94.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $118.00 $110.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cava Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cava Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cava Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cava Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Cava Group: A Closer Look

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

A Deep Dive into Cava Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cava Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.05% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.