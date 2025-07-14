Assessing Cava Group: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cava Group, revealing an average target of $110.91, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.72% lower than the prior average price target of $121.50.

The standing of Cava Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $115.00 Christopher Carril Keybanc Announces Overweight $100.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $95.00 $115.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $125.00 $175.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $112.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $114.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $104.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cava Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cava Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Cava Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Cava Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cava Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

