Assessing Carvana: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Carvana, revealing an average target of $220.85, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.4% from the previous average price target of $174.72.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carvana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $245.00 $240.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $110.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $320.00 $200.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $225.00 $151.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $230.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $200.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $240.00 $160.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $190.00 $186.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $175.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $182.00 $178.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $185.00 $150.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $185.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $185.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $175.00 $150.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $195.00 $125.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $178.00 $178.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Announces Buy $185.00 - Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $157.00 $142.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $190.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Carvana

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Carvana displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, Carvana faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

