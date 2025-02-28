Assessing Cars.com: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.38, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.50. Experiencing a 6.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Cars.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $14.50 $21.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cars.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cars.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cars.com's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cars.com's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cars.com's Background

Cars.com Inc is an online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles. The company brands include Dealer Inspire, DealerRater, FUEL, Accu-Trade, PickupTrucks.com, CreditIQ, and NewCars.com., websites directed towards different consumer segments.

Key Indicators: Cars.com's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cars.com displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Cars.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cars.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cars.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Cars.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

