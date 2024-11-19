Assessing Capital One Finl: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $170.88, along with a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.18% increase from the previous average price target of $159.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Capital One Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $205.00 $182.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $184.00 $163.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $150.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $150.00 $145.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $158.00 $154.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $157.00 $156.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $163.00 $166.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $190.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Capital One Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Capital One Finl Better

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Capital One Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Capital One Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.92% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Capital One Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

