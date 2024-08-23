Assessing Canadian Solar: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.57, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $12.28. Highlighting a 11.95% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.77.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Canadian Solar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $27.00 $43.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $12.28 $9.10 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Underweight $20.00 $17.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Canadian Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. Its Recurrent segment primarily comprises solar and battery storage project development and sale, O&M and asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets.

A Deep Dive into Canadian Solar's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Canadian Solar's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Solar's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Canadian Solar's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.05. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

