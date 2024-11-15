Assessing Brixmor Property Group: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $28.83, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.63% increase from the previous average price target of $26.06.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Brixmor Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $32.00 $28.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $27.50 $25.50 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $28.00 $27.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $27.00 $26.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $24.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $29.00 $25.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $27.00 $23.00

Delving into Brixmor Property Group's Background

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Financial Milestones: Brixmor Property Group's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Brixmor Property Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

