Assessing Brinker International: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $170.0, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.56%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Brinker International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $165.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $155.00 $165.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $190.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $175.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $170.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brinker International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brinker International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brinker International compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brinker International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Brinker International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Brinker International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Brinker International Better

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Brinker International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Brinker International displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brinker International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brinker International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 61.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brinker International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

