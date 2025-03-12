Assessing Boyd Gaming: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $82.29, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.28% from the previous average price target of $76.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Boyd Gaming. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $77.00 $79.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $82.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $74.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $82.00 $74.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $82.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $86.00 $79.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $85.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Neutral $77.00 $69.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $74.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $71.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $77.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $92.00 $73.00 John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $90.00 - Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Neutral $74.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boyd Gaming's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Boyd Gaming's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boyd Gaming analyst ratings.

Delving into Boyd Gaming's Background

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.49.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BYD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BYD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.