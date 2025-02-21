Assessing Booz Allen Hamilton: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Booz Allen Hamilton and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $156.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $177.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.44% lower than the prior average price target of $187.00.

The perception of Booz Allen Hamilton by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Seifman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $140.00 $142.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 - Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $155.00 $200.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $171.00 $177.00 David Strauss Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $140.00 - Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $158.00 $210.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Announces Neutral $159.00 - Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $177.00 $206.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Booz Allen Hamilton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Booz Allen Hamilton's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

