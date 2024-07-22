Assessing Bloom Energy: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bloom Energy, revealing an average target of $14.6, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $13.50, the current average has increased by 8.15%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bloom Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $9.00 $8.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bloom Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.5% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -24.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

