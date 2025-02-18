Assessing Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Blackstone Mortgage Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $17.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.92% from the previous average price target of $18.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Blackstone Mortgage Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $19.50 $18.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.50 $18.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $18.50 $19.00 Keegan Carl Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blackstone Mortgage Trust's market standing.



About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company primarily involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A significant percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blackstone Mortgage Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

