Assessing BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Ahead of Q1 Earnings

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 23 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4,862 million, which indicates growth of 3% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this operator of membership warehouse clubs is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 84 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a decline of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.



BJ's Wholesale has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Westborough, MA-based company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 4.7%.

Factors to Consider

BJ's Wholesale’s focus on simplifying assortments, boosting marketing and merchandising capabilities, expanding into high-demand categories and building an own-brand portfolio is commendable. The company remains committed to enhancing omnichannel capabilities, expediting the opening of new clubs and providing value for customers. These endeavors have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals.



The first quarter is anticipated to reflect the positive impact of BJ's Wholesale's emphasis on better pricing, private-label offerings, merchandise initiatives and digital solutions. These factors are expected to contribute favorably to the company's top-line performance. We expect merchandise comparable club sales to increase 0.5% for the quarter under review.



However, the quarter may also reveal challenges, particularly in the form of potential deleverage in SG&A expenses, which could adversely affect margins. We anticipate a 5% year-over-year increase in SG&A expenses for the first quarter, leading to a deleverage of 30 basis points as a percentage of total revenues.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BJ's Wholesale this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



BJ's Wholesale has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

