Assessing Bitdeer Technologies: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bitdeer Technologies, revealing an average target of $21.12, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 29.97% increase from the previous average price target of $16.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bitdeer Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $22.00 $14.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $15.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Raises Buy $29.00 $15.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $29.00 $16.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $20.00 $14.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $22.00 $17.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $17.00 $9.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Delving into Bitdeer Technologies's Background

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Bitdeer Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bitdeer Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -80.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

