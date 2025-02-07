Assessing BILL Holdings: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) underwent analysis by 19 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 8 2 0 Last 30D 3 3 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $90.05, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Observing a 6.02% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $84.94.

The standing of BILL Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $90.00 $104.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $90.00 $110.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $77.00 $95.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $85.00 $115.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $57.00 $65.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $65.00 $55.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $104.00 $96.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $100.00 $91.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $100.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $75.00 $64.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $100.00 $75.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $100.00 $74.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $96.00 $77.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $58.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $77.00 $60.00

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BILL Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.53% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

