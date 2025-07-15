Assessing Baxter Intl: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Baxter Intl, presenting an average target of $32.4, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average represents a 5.81% decrease from the previous average price target of $34.40.

The standing of Baxter Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $27.00 $28.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $32.00 $34.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $42.00 $44.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $28.00 $30.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Baxter Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baxter Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Baxter Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Baxter Intl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Baxter Intl

Baxter offers a variety of medical supplies and equipment to providers. From its legacy operations, Baxter sells injectable therapies for use in care settings, including IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents. Baxter expanded its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021, which added basic equipment like hospital beds, operating room equipment, and patient monitoring tools to the portfolio. Baxter also sold its kidney care tools in early 2025.

Breaking Down Baxter Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Baxter Intl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Baxter Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baxter Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baxter Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

