Assessing BankUnited: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.17, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.11% increase from the previous average price target of $31.94.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BankUnited. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $34.50 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $32.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $30.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $39.00 $30.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $31.00 $29.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $28.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $34.50 $33.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BankUnited displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

