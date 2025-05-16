Assessing Baker Hughes: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Baker Hughes, revealing an average target of $49.25, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.49%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Baker Hughes by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $55.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $46.00 $50.00 Marc Bianchi TD Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $50.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $53.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $48.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $50.00 $52.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $54.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $55.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Baker Hughes's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Baker Hughes Better

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates across two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment, or OFSE, is one of the Big Three oilfield service players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three quarters of the firm's OFSE. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services across various energy and industrial applications.

Financial Insights: Baker Hughes

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Baker Hughes's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

