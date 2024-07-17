Assessing AZZ: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Ratings for AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AZZ, revealing an average target of $94.8, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $78.00, the current average has increased by 21.54%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of AZZ's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $89.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $90.00 - Michael Heim Noble Capital Markets Announces Outperform $95.00 - Laurence Alexander Jefferies Announces Buy $105.00 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AZZ. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AZZ compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AZZ's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AZZ's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AZZ analyst ratings.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing and a variety of metal coating solutions and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end markets in North America. In its Metal Coatings segment, the company offers metal finishing services to protect against corrosion, such as hot dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating. The Precoat Metals Segment offers aesthetic and corrosion-resistant coatings for steel and aluminum coils.

Financial Milestones: AZZ's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AZZ's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.71% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZZ's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZZ's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AZZ's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AZZ

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2020 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy Apr 2020 Sidoti & Co. Maintains Buy Oct 2018 Sidoti & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AZZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.