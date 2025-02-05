Assessing AZEK Co: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $56.31, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 10.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $51.08.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of AZEK Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $54.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $51.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $58.00 $50.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $59.00 $52.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $48.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $52.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $46.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $51.00 $49.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $44.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AZEK Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AZEK Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AZEK Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AZEK Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into AZEK Co's Background

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments: Residential Segment that manufactures and distributes decking, railing, trim, moulding, pergolas and cabanas and accessories through a national network of dealers and distributors and multiple home improvement retailers; and Commercial Segment that manufactures, fabricates and distributes lockers and bathroom partitions. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

AZEK Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: AZEK Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZEK Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZEK Co's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, AZEK Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

