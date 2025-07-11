Assessing Avery Dennison: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $198.4, a high estimate of $216.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.07% lower than the prior average price target of $209.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Avery Dennison is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $185.00 $177.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $195.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $216.00 $226.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $204.00 $210.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $210.00 $220.00 Scott Gaffner Barclays Lowers Overweight $210.00 $225.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $172.00 $205.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Outperform $194.00 $208.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $215.00 John Dunigan Jefferies Announces Hold $175.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Avery Dennison's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Avery Dennison's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Avery Dennison's Background

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification, or RFID, inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Key Indicators: Avery Dennison's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avery Dennison's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.59.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

