Assessing Autoliv: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $111.83, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. This current average has decreased by 0.15% from the previous average price target of $112.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Autoliv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $102.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $108.00 $103.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $115.00 Michael Jacks B of A Securities Lowers Buy $134.00 $137.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $103.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $116.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Autoliv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Understanding the Numbers: Autoliv's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Autoliv's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

