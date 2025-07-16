Assessing Atlassian: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $267.1, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. A decline of 12.28% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Atlassian's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $265.00 $290.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $290.00 $325.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $260.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $215.00 $230.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $315.00 $330.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $221.00 $255.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $300.00 $330.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $255.00 $300.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $250.00 $270.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $300.00 $365.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atlassian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atlassian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Atlassian's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlassian analyst ratings.

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Financial Milestones: Atlassian's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Atlassian showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.09% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEAM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TEAM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.