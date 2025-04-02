Assessing Atlas Energy Solutions: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Atlas Energy Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.65, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 0.72% decrease from the previous average price target of $24.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Atlas Energy Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $22.00 - Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $28.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $19.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Raises Buy $28.00 $23.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $27.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $22.50 $22.50

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atlas Energy Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Atlas Energy Solutions's Background

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlas Energy Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 92.25% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

