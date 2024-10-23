Assessing Artivion: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Artivion (NYSE:AORT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.17, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 9.31% from the previous average price target of $27.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Artivion by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $33.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Artivion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Artivion's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Artivion analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Artivion

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others.

Artivion's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Artivion's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Artivion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Artivion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AORT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AORT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.