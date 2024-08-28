Assessing Arcutis Biotherapeutics: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.25, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.17%.

A clear picture of Arcutis Biotherapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kambiz Yazdi Jefferies Announces Buy $15.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcutis Biotherapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arcutis Biotherapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is a medical dermatology company. It is developing treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. It is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. The company's lead product candidate ZORYVE roflumilast cream, has successfully completed pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in plaque psoriasis, demonstrating symptomatic improvement and favorable tolerability in this population.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Arcutis Biotherapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 494.57% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arcutis Biotherapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -169.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -25.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

