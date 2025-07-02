Assessing Archer-Daniels-Midland: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Archer-Daniels-Midland, presenting an average target of $50.2, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $49.80, the current average has increased by 0.8%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Archer-Daniels-Midland. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Underweight $50.00 $48.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Salvator Tiano B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $45.00 $47.00 Salvator Tiano B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $47.00 $48.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Neutral $49.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Archer-Daniels-Midland. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Archer-Daniels-Midland. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Archer-Daniels-Midland compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Archer-Daniels-Midland compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Archer-Daniels-Midland's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Archer-Daniels-Midland analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Financial Milestones: Archer-Daniels-Midland's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Archer-Daniels-Midland's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Archer-Daniels-Midland's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight May 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ADM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.