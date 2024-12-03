Assessing Applied Industrial Techs: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Applied Industrial Techs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $271.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $232.00. Observing a 12.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $241.20.

The standing of Applied Industrial Techs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $325.00 $275.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Raises Buy $315.00 $285.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $305.00 $260.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Raises Neutral $240.00 $232.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $245.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $235.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Announces Outperform $285.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $210.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Neutral $232.00 - Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $215.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Applied Industrial Techs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Industrial Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Applied Industrial Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

Applied Industrial Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Industrial Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.34% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial Techs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Industrial Techs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Industrial Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

