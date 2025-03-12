Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.05 49.69 8.54 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 17.76 3.89 1.24 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.38 0.80 0.67 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 16.84 18.59 2.94 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 156.87 12.14 5.26 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.08 1.20 0.92 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 9.49 0.54 0.58 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 45.48 2.78 0.84 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 20 0.83 0.50 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 35.74 5.1 1.62 6.54% $0.39 $0.79 23.1%

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.05, which is 0.98x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 49.69, which is 9.74x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.54, surpassing the industry average by 5.27x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74%, which is 52.2% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 117.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 73.76x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly below the industry average of 23.1%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Apple's assets and sales more than its earnings. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth implies slower expansion compared to industry peers.

