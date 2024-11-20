Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.55 60.59 8.99 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 15.27 1.27 0.98 2.34% $1.23 $2.44 10.11% NetApp Inc 23.91 26.94 4.06 23.9% $0.38 $1.1 7.61% Western Digital Corp 71.75 1.94 1.52 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Super Micro Computer Inc 14.07 3.03 1.14 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Pure Storage Inc 115.52 11.25 5.79 2.52% $0.08 $0.54 10.91% Eastman Kodak Co 7.51 0.43 0.46 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 48.32 2.95 0.89 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% Immersion Corp 4.77 1.20 1.70 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 16.96 1.17 0.72 -0.34% $0.0 $0.01 14.12% Average 35.34 5.58 1.92 6.38% $0.34 $0.71 167.76%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

At 37.55, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.06x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 60.59 which exceeds the industry average by 10.86x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.99, which is 4.68x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% is 17.45% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion, which is 95.59x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.88 Billion, which indicates 61.8x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 6.07% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 167.76%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to its industry competitors.

