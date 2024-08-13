Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.11 49.58 8.75 30.44% $28.2 $39.68 4.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.93 5.79 2.18 6.68% $0.36 $0.6 37.87% NetApp Inc 26.55 22.05 4.18 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 12.55 1.03 0.80 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% Pure Storage Inc 190.63 13.54 6.56 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Eastman Kodak Co 8.64 0.40 0.41 2.09% $0.05 $0.06 -9.49% AstroNova Inc 21.36 1.18 0.74 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Average 47.78 7.33 2.48 6.01% $0.33 $0.79 7.99%

When analyzing Apple, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.11 significantly below the industry average by 0.69x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 49.58 relative to the industry average by 6.76x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.75, which is 3.53x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.44% that is 24.43% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.2 Billion, which is 85.45x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.68 Billion is 50.23x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 4.87%, which is much lower than the industry average of 7.99%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

