Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.71 44.80 8.87 31.88% $30.74 $42.27 -4.31% Super Micro Computer Inc 45.23 9.34 4.01 9.85% $0.4 $0.6 200.01% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 15.45 1.27 0.98 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% NetApp Inc 28.13 23.39 4.43 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Pure Storage Inc 218.37 15.51 7.52 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Eastman Kodak Co 7.90 0.44 0.44 2.66% $0.06 $0.05 -10.43% AstroNova Inc 22.09 1.22 0.77 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Transact Technologies Inc 62.33 0.97 0.61 -2.66% $-0.0 $0.01 -52.01% Average 57.07 7.45 2.68 5.31% $0.29 $0.68 22.45%

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.71 is lower than the industry average by 0.59x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 44.8 relative to the industry average by 6.01x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.87, surpassing the industry average by 3.31x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.88%, which is 26.57% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $30.74 Billion is 106.0x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $42.27 Billion, which indicates 62.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of -4.31% is significantly below the industry average of 22.45%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, but may be facing challenges in revenue expansion.

