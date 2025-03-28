Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.53 50.37 8.65 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.66 0.83 0.69 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% Super Micro Computer Inc 15.10 3.30 1.06 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% NetApp Inc 16.87 18.89 2.95 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 156.26 12.10 5.24 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.11 1.20 0.92 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 7.22 0.82 0.58 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 18.68 2.41 0.81 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% AstroNova Inc 18.22 0.76 0.46 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 31.52 5.04 1.59 8.53% $0.39 $0.79 21.47%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends become evident:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 35.53 is 1.13x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 50.37 which exceeds the industry average by 9.99x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.65 , surpassing the industry average by 5.44x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 50.21% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion , which is 117.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $58.27 Billion is 73.76x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 3.95%, which is much lower than the industry average of 21.47%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.