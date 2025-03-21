Assessing Apple's Performance Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.98 48.18 8.28 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 17 3.72 1.19 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.80 0.85 0.71 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 17.06 19.10 2.98 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 163.84 12.68 5.49 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.86 1.28 0.98 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 7.23 0.82 0.58 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 18.21 2.35 0.79 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% AstroNova Inc 19.75 0.82 0.50 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 32.97 5.2 1.65 8.53% $0.39 $0.79 21.47%

By thoroughly analyzing Apple, we can discern the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 33.98, is 1.03x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 48.18 which exceeds the industry average by 9.27x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.28, which is 5.02x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 50.21% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 117.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 73.76x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly below the industry average of 21.47%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

