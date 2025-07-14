Assessing American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.0, along with a high estimate of $7.50 and a low estimate of $4.50. Observing a 4.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $5.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Axle & Mfg Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $7.00 $4.50 Armintas Sinkevicius Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $7.50 $8.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.50 $5.50 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Axle & Mfg Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Axle & Mfg Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About American Axle & Mfg Hldgs

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing, and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The company's segment includes Driveline and Metal Forming. It generates maximum revenue from the Driveline segment.

Understanding the Numbers: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

