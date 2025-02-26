Assessing Amer Sports: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.54, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Marking an increase of 20.94%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.08.

A clear picture of Amer Sports's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $25.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $19.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $36.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $20.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $27.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $30.00 $26.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $29.00 $23.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Understanding the Numbers: Amer Sports's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Amer Sports's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

