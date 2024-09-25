Assessing Alpine Income Prop Trust: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.04, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 5.31% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Alpine Income Prop Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 John Massocca B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $19.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $19.25 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alpine Income Prop Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Income Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alpine Income Prop Trust's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Alpine Income Prop Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company's portfolio is comprised of single-tenant retail and office properties located in or in close proximity to MSAs, growth markets and other markets in the United States. Their portfolio consists of One thirty eight net leased properties located in Hundred and four markets in thirty five states. The majority of the firm's revenue includes rental revenue derived from the ownership and leasing of property.

A Deep Dive into Alpine Income Prop Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alpine Income Prop Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alpine Income Prop Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpine Income Prop Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpine Income Prop Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Alpine Income Prop Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

