Assessing Allegiant Travel: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.5, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 31.33% from the previous average price target of $69.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allegiant Travel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $90.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Underperform $95.00 $54.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $85.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $92.00 $83.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $105.00 $60.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $110.00 $75.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $70.00 $50.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $80.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $83.00 - Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allegiant Travel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Allegiant Travel's Background

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airlines. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

Financial Milestones: Allegiant Travel's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Allegiant Travel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegiant Travel's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Allegiant Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.75.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

