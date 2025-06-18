Assessing Alkami Technology: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.4, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average represents a 13.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $45.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alkami Technology. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ella Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Lowers Buy $41.00 $47.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $54.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alkami Technology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alkami Technology compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alkami Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alkami Technology's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alkami Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Inc is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider. The company's solution, the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, allows FIs to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues and meaningfully improve operational efficiency, all with the support of a proprietary, true cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alkami Technology

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Alkami Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Alkami Technology's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkami Technology's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkami Technology's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.24.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

