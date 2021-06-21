Assessing Alibaba's (BABA) Valuation and Growth Metrics

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) have been under consistent pressure since the start of the year, driven by a combination of factors which have caused a 30% plunge from peak levels. Aside from fears over the company’s corporate governance which has led to regulatory inquiries, there’s increased concern that the company’s rocky political standing in China can impede its future growth.

Is now a good time to buy? Warren Buffett’s longtime partner Charlie Munger certainly thinks so. The investing legend took no issues with putting his reputation on the line, announcing in April he took a $37 million position in Alibaba. Munger disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Daily Journal, which Munger has served as chairman since 1977, had owned 165,320 Alibaba American depositary receipts as of March 31.

Is it too late for investors to follow suit? In fact, BABA shares which have fallen to a recent low of $208 on June 16 are now likely even cheaper than when Munger purchased them. It’s hard to argue that while there are still some risks to Alibaba’s operating fundamentals, namely the increased regulatory scrutiny, Alibaba's attractive valuation is low enough to offset these various risks. BABA shares, which have fallen from their peak of $319 per to around $212, continue to trade at a discount to their American FAANG peers.

This is even though Alibaba has demonstrated high-growth, high-profitability characteristics that are consistent with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL) which enjoy premium valuations. As with Amazon, Alibaba is a proven winner thanks to its e-commerce ecosystem which offers multiple streams of revenue thanks to to $1.2 trillion in gross merchandise volume. Not only does that level of scale, including hundreds of millions of daily users, generates consistent growth rates, it insulates the company against economic downturns.

What’s more, the surge in online spending trends, including online grocery penetration, remains strong with gross merchandise value in China expected to grow at close to 20% annually through 2025. With the Chinese economy on a path towards revitalization, Alibaba's profits will also continue its rapid growth, given that the company controls some two-thirds of China’s e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall. The company’s exposure to the cloud and Big Data analytics will also help accelerate BABA’s rising customer base, which is already becoming apparent.

In Q4 its annual active consumers on China retail marketplaces was 811 million for twelve months ended March 31, rising by 32 million on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, its Mobile MAUs (monthly active users) on its China retail marketplaces reached 925 million in March, an increase of 23 million over December 2020. BABA’s cloud unit, Aliyun, is also growing almost three-times faster than some of its U.S.-based competitors.

The company’s cloud unit is an area where Alibaba is still making significant investments. While the investments produces losses, 2021 cloud revenue rose 50% year over year, with the company forecasting similar-to-higher growth rates in the quarters ahead. In that vein, as cloud revenue continues to grow, combined with moderating investments, Alibaba’s cloud margins will come.

All told, BABA stock is priced today at just 21 times earnings today, which is cheap compared to its aforementioned FAANG peers. And with the company trading 37% below its consensus price target of $292 BABA stock looks like a no-brainer buy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.