Assessing Alibaba (BABA) Stock After China Antitrust Selloff

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) have been under heavy selling pressure, plunging as much as 17% Thursday on reports that China was formally investigating the e-commerce giant for antitrust violations. Thursday's drop was the most ever in the company's U.S.-listed shares.

Alibaba is alleged to have engaged in various monopolistic practices, including pressuring online merchants into forced exclusivity agreements. The company's affiliate, Ant Group, which is also owned by BABA’s billionaire founder Jack Ma, is also regulatory scrutiny over financial regulations. With its broad reach in China, stemming from its network of direct or indirect investments in the country, Alibaba has ties in almost all areas of technology in China. As such, the targets for the investigation may take multiple courses.

Responding to news of the probe, Alibaba said in a statement it will cooperate with regulators in their investigation, though affirming that its business will remain normal. For investors, the immediate question is, what to do with the stock? Thursday’s decline has now taken Alibaba shares to their lowest level since July. As it stands, the stock is now down some 30% from its October peak. “It’s a bit of an overreaction,” says Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler, adding that shares are still a Strong Buy.

The investigation into Alibaba shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Seeking to restrict the powers of large internet companies, China in November released draft of its antimonopoly rules. But to make a judgement on how to value the stock it first requires assessing the impact (if any) that these new rules might have on Alibaba’s future revenue. For the fiscal year ending in March 2021, consensus estimates calls for Alibaba to generate revenue of $106 billion, or 50% growth year over year.

The company is coming off an impressive fiscal Q2 during which it exceeded estimates for both revenue and earnings. Alibaba cruised by earnings estimates by more than 30%, while revenue estimates were beaten by almost 10%. What’s more, the company not only achieved total revenue growth of 30%, operating cash flow growth was almost impressive at 15%. Not to be outdone, fiscal Q2 free cash flow rose by 33%, underscoring the dominance of Alibaba's e-commerce business.

With China e-commerce sales industrywide growing at a 20%, Alibaba is poised to enjoy significant future revenue growth. And to say nothing about the company’s Cloud business which grew 60% in Q2. Indeed, the antitrust probe has introduced some doubt and uncertainty about the Alibaba’s ability to sustain these impressive metrics. But assuming the outcome involves a combination of a slight change to BABA’s business model and a small fine, BABA stock may prove to be a massive bargain at current levels.

Indeed, those are big “ifs”. But with the company expected to grow earnings at an average rate of 23% to 24% over the next 5 years, Alibaba looks like a winning bet during that span. As such, I see this as a buying opportunity, and I expect BABA stock — currently at $222 - to reach $300 in the next 12 to 18 months.

