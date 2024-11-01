Assessing a.k.a. Brands Holding: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.0, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 8.7% from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of a.k.a. Brands Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $25.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into a.k.a. Brands Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into a.k.a. Brands Holding's Background

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

a.k.a. Brands Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: a.k.a. Brands Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: a.k.a. Brands Holding's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, a.k.a. Brands Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

