Assessing Agilon Health: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $4.88, a high estimate of $8.50, and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 52.98% increase from the previous average price target of $3.19.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Agilon Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Underweight $3.00 $2.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $5.00 $2.50 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Buy $5.00 $3.25 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $3.50 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Amir Farahan Bernstein Raises Outperform $8.50 $3.30 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $3.50 $3.00 Craig Jones Stifel Raises Hold $3.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Agilon Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Agilon Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Agilon Health Better

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering primary care physicians for the health of the patients. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The company derives its revenue from Medical services.

Agilon Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Agilon Health's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilon Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilon Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agilon Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

