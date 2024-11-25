Assessing Affirm Holdings: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 19 analysts provided ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $53.74, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.64% from the previous average price target of $44.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Affirm Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $64.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $50.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $69.00 $65.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $54.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $52.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $47.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $57.00 $52.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $54.00 $46.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $45.00 $25.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $52.00 $40.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $20.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $68.00 - Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $46.00 $46.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Announces Positive $52.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Underperform $25.00 $20.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $43.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Affirm Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Affirm Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Affirm Holdings: A Closer Look

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

