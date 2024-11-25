Assessing Affirm Holdings: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 19 analysts provided ratings for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|4
|10
|4
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $53.74, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.64% from the previous average price target of $44.18.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The standing of Affirm Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Ramsey El-Assal
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$75.00
|$64.00
|Jason Kupferberg
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$74.00
|$50.00
|Dan Dolev
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$69.00
|$65.00
|Ramsey El-Assal
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$64.00
|$54.00
|Andrew Bauch
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$55.00
|$52.00
|Reginald Smith
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$56.00
|$47.00
|James Friedman
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$57.00
|$52.00
|Will Nance
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$54.00
|$46.00
|David Chiaverini
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Neutral
|$45.00
|$25.00
|Andrew Bauch
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$52.00
|$40.00
|James Faucette
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$37.00
|$20.00
|Vincent Caintic
|BTIG
|Announces
|Buy
|$68.00
|-
|Daniel Perlin
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|$46.00
|$46.00
|Ramsey El-Assal
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$54.00
|$50.00
|James Friedman
|Susquehanna
|Announces
|Positive
|$52.00
|-
|Ramsey El-Assal
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$50.00
|$41.00
|David Chiaverini
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Underperform
|$25.00
|$20.00
|Daniel Perlin
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$46.00
|$43.00
|Jason Kupferberg
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$42.00
|$36.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Affirm Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Affirm Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Affirm Holdings analyst ratings.
Discovering Affirm Holdings: A Closer Look
Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.
Affirm Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
