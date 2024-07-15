Assessing Advanced Energy Indus: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $108.25, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Marking an increase of 0.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $108.00.

The perception of Advanced Energy Indus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Neutral $113.00 $113.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $107.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $90.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Advanced Energy Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Advanced Energy Indus's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Advanced Energy Indus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -22.95% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

