Assessing ADMA Biologics: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Ratings for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ADMA Biologics, presenting an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 42.55% from the previous average price target of $11.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ADMA Biologics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $18.00 $10.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $15.00 $10.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ADMA Biologics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ADMA Biologics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ADMA Biologics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing which generates maximum revenue and Plasma Collection Centres, and corporate segment. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipates providing contract filling, labeling and packing services. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ADMA Biologics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 78.29% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ADMA Biologics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ADMA Biologics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ADMA Biologics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, ADMA Biologics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

