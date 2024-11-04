Assessing Addus HomeCare: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $141.67, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $137.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $135.50, the current average has increased by 4.55%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Addus HomeCare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $139.00 $139.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $139.00 $139.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $150.00 - Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $141.00 $129.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $137.00 $128.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $143.00 $138.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Addus HomeCare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Addus HomeCare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Addus HomeCare's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Addus HomeCare's Background

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the segments such as Personal care segment, which is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.

Addus HomeCare: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Addus HomeCare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Addus HomeCare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Addus HomeCare's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Addus HomeCare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

