Assessing Acadia Healthcare Co: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $89.33, a high estimate of $102.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 2.37% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $91.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Acadia Healthcare Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $91.00 $101.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $89.00 $91.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $70.00 $84.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $105.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $91.00 $100.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $70.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Neutral $84.00 $77.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Overweight $100.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 - Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Outperform $101.00 $86.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $102.00 $88.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

Breaking Down Acadia Healthcare Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Healthcare Co's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

