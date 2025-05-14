Assessing Absci: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.83, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $8.17, the current average has increased by 8.08%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Absci. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $9.00 $5.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Absci. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Absci. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Absci compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Absci compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Absci's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Absci's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Absci analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Absci

Absci Corp is the Artificial intelligence powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. It enables the creation of novel biologics by unifying biologic drug discovery and cell line development into one simultaneous process.

Breaking Down Absci's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Absci's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 96.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Absci's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4358.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Absci's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Absci's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ABSI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ABSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.